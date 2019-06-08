Pictet Asset Management Ltd. Sells 5,000 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (ACGL)

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $5,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACGL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,777,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,877,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $933,325,000 after buying an additional 1,101,677 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 876.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,134,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,666,000 after buying an additional 1,018,319 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 885.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 645,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,862,000 after buying an additional 580,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,954,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,227,000 after buying an additional 567,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Arch Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.67.

In other news, Vice Chairman John M. Pasquesi sold 299,741 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $10,188,196.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,259.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP W Preston Hutchings sold 2,500 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 538,343 shares of company stock worth $18,228,985 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $35.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/pictet-asset-management-ltd-sells-5000-shares-of-arch-capital-group-ltd-acgl.html.

Arch Capital Group Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides property, casualty, and mortgage insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.