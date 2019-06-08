Phocas Financial Corp. Takes $4.52 Million Position in Conduent Inc (CNDT)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Conduent Inc (NYSE:CNDT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 326,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,519,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Conduent by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Conduent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Conduent from $25.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Conduent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Cross Research downgraded Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 1,700,000 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $14,229,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 211,159 shares of Conduent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,900,431.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 7,001,674 shares of company stock worth $59,245,442. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNDT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,157,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,656. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Conduent Inc has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $23.39. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.72.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Conduent had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Conduent Inc will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

