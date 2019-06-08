Phocas Financial Corp. Has $7.51 Million Stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 174.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 381,372 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,562 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $7,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sippican Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 13,518 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,736 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,363 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,139 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

In other news, Director William David Tull sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $573,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 10,863 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $211,068.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,348.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,411 in the last ninety days. 7.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

CASH stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $27.33. 222,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,164. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.84 and a twelve month high of $37.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.32.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.63 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.12%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Phocas Financial Corp. Has $7.51 Million Stake in Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/phocas-financial-corp-has-7-51-million-stake-in-meta-financial-group-inc-cash.html.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.