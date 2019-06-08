Philip D. Gregory Sells 1,800 Shares of bluebird bio Inc (BLUE) Stock

bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $231,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,139,891.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
BLUE traded up $4.42 on Friday, hitting $126.43. 341,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,412. bluebird bio Inc has a 12 month low of $87.49 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.31 and a current ratio of 9.31.
bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.79) by ($0.20). bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 34.01% and a negative net margin of 1,184.01%. The company had revenue of $12.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.31) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that bluebird bio Inc will post -12.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 211.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in bluebird bio by 18.2% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 839 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.
About bluebird bio
bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.
