Peony (PNY) Trading Up 64.8% Over Last 7 Days

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 24% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 8th. In the last week, Peony has traded 64.8% higher against the dollar. Peony has a market cap of $4,129.00 and $92.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000117 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex and Crex24.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000058 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Peony Profile

Peony is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 591,487 coins and its circulating supply is 441,513 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . Peony’s official website is www.peonycoin.io

Buying and Selling Peony

Peony can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peony should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

