Peel Hunt Reaffirms Buy Rating for John Menzies (MNZS)

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) target price on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

John Menzies stock opened at GBX 468 ($6.12) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.82. John Menzies has a 12 month low of GBX 440.50 ($5.76) and a 12 month high of GBX 668 ($8.73).

John Menzies plc provides distribution and aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The Distribution segment offers newspaper and magazine distribution services. This segment also provides marketing and logistics services. The Aviation segment offers ground handling and cargo services; cargo forwarding services; and fuelling and fuel farm management services.

