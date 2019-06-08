Paymon Hits Market Cap of $51,393.00 (PMNT)

Paymon (CURRENCY:PMNT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. One Paymon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Paymon has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. Paymon has a total market capitalization of $51,393.00 and $1,735.00 worth of Paymon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $758.31 or 0.09520596 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00038968 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000144 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001681 BTC.

TrueChain (TRUE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013314 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Paymon Profile

PMNT is a token. Its launch date was February 2nd, 2018. Paymon’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 611,226,584 tokens. The official message board for Paymon is medium.com/@Paymon_official . Paymon’s official website is paymon.org . Paymon’s official Twitter account is @Paymon_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Paymon is /r/paymonplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Paymon Token Trading

Paymon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paymon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paymon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paymon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

