Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Pattern Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.50 price target on shares of Pattern Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Pattern Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. BidaskClub raised Pattern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Pattern Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

PEGI stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.35. The company had a trading volume of 416,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,080. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.04. Pattern Energy Group has a 1-year low of $16.81 and a 1-year high of $23.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) (TSE:PEG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $135.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.38 million. Pattern Energy Group had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pattern Energy Group will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.422 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Pattern Energy Group’s payout ratio is 116.55%.

In other Pattern Energy Group news, SVP Christopher M. Shugart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pattern Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $44,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pattern Energy Group

Pattern Energy Group Inc operates as an integrated renewable energy company. The company operates in two segments, Operating Business and Development Business. The Operating Business segment holds interest in 24 renewable energy projects with an operating capacity that totals approximately 4 gigawatts located in the United States, Canada, and Japan.

