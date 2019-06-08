Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Parsons Corp (NYSE:PSN) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSN shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NYSE PSN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.39. 444,838 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,066. Parsons has a 1 year low of $29.03 and a 1 year high of $33.67.

In related news, CFO George L. Ball acquired 25,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $735,000.00.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cybersecurity software and engineering services, hardware prototyping, and other technical services to the U.S.

