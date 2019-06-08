Paringa Resources (PNGZF) & Warrior Met Coal (HCC) Critical Analysis

Paringa Resources (OTCMKTS:PNGZF) and Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Dividends

Warrior Met Coal pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Paringa Resources does not pay a dividend. Warrior Met Coal pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Warrior Met Coal has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Paringa Resources has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Warrior Met Coal has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paringa Resources and Warrior Met Coal’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paringa Resources N/A N/A -$7.11 million N/A N/A Warrior Met Coal $1.38 billion 0.99 $696.79 million $8.67 3.04

Warrior Met Coal has higher revenue and earnings than Paringa Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Paringa Resources and Warrior Met Coal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paringa Resources N/A N/A N/A Warrior Met Coal 47.10% 71.47% 32.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Paringa Resources and Warrior Met Coal, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paringa Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Warrior Met Coal 0 3 5 0 2.63

Warrior Met Coal has a consensus target price of $35.13, suggesting a potential upside of 33.10%. Given Warrior Met Coal’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Warrior Met Coal is more favorable than Paringa Resources.

Summary

Warrior Met Coal beats Paringa Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paringa Resources

Paringa Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in the United States. The company holds an interest in the Buck Creek Mine Complex located in the Illinois coal basin. As of June 30, 2018, it owned 40,751 gross acres of coal leases in Kentucky, the United States. Paringa Resources Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Rumsey, Kentucky.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. produces and exports metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, Alabama.

