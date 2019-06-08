Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Purchases 60,920 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (ORI)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 8.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 824,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,920 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $17,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Omnia Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Old Republic International during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ORI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TheStreet upgraded Old Republic International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th.

In other Old Republic International news, insider Charles S. Boone sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.69, for a total transaction of $692,045.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,197.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 600 shares of company stock worth $12,728. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $22.52 on Friday. Old Republic International Co. has a one year low of $19.55 and a one year high of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.87.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Old Republic International Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.01%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance Group, Title Insurance Group, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

