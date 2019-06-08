Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 269,991 Shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (WES)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 109.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 515,719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 269,991 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $16,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WES. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 19,070,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $598,048,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115,972 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,240,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $352,474,000 after buying an additional 2,610,367 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 9,307,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after buying an additional 6,540,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,598,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $206,923,000 after buying an additional 3,020,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Western Midstream Partners by 100.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $58,595,000 after buying an additional 935,451 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WES opened at $28.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.48. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $37.99.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $671.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.45 million. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 16.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.21%.

A number of analysts recently commented on WES shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. M Partners boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group decreased their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Western Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

