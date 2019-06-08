Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.
Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 227,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 266,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,864,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 266,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 57,939 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile
Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.
