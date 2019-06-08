Overseas Shipholding Group (OSG) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group stock opened at $1.65 on Tuesday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $139.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The transportation company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company had revenue of $87.74 million during the quarter.

In other Overseas Shipholding Group news, insider Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. purchased 8,585,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $16,311,788.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Douglas D. Wheat purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.83 per share, with a total value of $91,500.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 201,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,985.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 8,755,482 shares of company stock valued at $16,596,652 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 227,551 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,864,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 266,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,864,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 266,845 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 720,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,669,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 57,939 shares during the period. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Overseas Shipholding Group Company Profile

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States. At December 31, 2018, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 900,000 deadweight tons.

See Also: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.