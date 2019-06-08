Oshkosh Corp (OSK) Holdings Cut by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Oshkosh Corp (NYSE:OSK) by 2.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,273,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,507 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of Oshkosh worth $471,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OSK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 6,031.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,790,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,717 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,207,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,275 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth $51,926,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 151.4% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 602,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,963,000 after purchasing an additional 363,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 519,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,829,000 after purchasing an additional 304,685 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP James W. Johnson sold 11,029 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total transaction of $838,755.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

OSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $79.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, May 31st. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Oshkosh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.80.

NYSE:OSK opened at $77.26 on Friday. Oshkosh Corp has a 12 month low of $51.42 and a 12 month high of $84.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.96.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.20. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 21.98%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corp will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.98%.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

