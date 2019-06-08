Origin Bancorp Inc (OBNK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Origin Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:OBNK) have received an average broker rating score of 1.67 (Buy) from the three analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company.

Brokerages have set a one year consensus price objective of $42.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Origin Bancorp an industry rank of 94 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Origin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ OBNK opened at $33.37 on Wednesday. Origin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $42.31. The firm has a market cap of $802.14 million and a PE ratio of 15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The company had revenue of $53.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.57 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.91%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Origin Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 673.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Origin Bancorp by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 47.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It accepts noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers single and multi-family real estate, residential construction, commercial building, and consumer loans, as well as loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

