OppenheimerFunds Inc. Grows Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)

OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,644,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,830 shares during the quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $97,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Kalos Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 20,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.35% of the company’s stock.

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACAD stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.84. The company had a trading volume of 905,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,153. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 2.95. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.77 and a 52-week high of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.29.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $62.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.93 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a negative net margin of 116.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

WARNING: “OppenheimerFunds Inc. Grows Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD)” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/oppenheimerfunds-inc-grows-holdings-in-acadia-pharmaceuticals-inc-acad.html.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

See Also: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD).

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.