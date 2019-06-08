Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sonim Technologies’ FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

SONM opened at $16.13 on Tuesday. Sonim Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $18.26.

In other Sonim Technologies news, CEO Robert Plaschke sold 30,000 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $306,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

