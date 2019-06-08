Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,238 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 82,209 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,238 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,831,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,396,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,417 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 69,342,549 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,447,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,505 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 64,480,003 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,063,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,189 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50,446.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 53,349,795 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,244,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,669,246 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,907,043,000 after purchasing an additional 288,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $246.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $229.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $208.07 and a one year high of $287.94.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.60 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.72 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 25.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.95%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group began coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.84.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.32, for a total transaction of $1,286,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 182,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,949,063.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.75, for a total transaction of $2,297,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 187,663 shares in the company, valued at $43,115,574.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,930 shares of company stock worth $9,166,583 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/oppenheimer-asset-management-inc-sells-8238-shares-of-unitedhealth-group-inc-unh.html.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.