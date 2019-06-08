Oppenheimer Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE:JEF) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s FY2019 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $18.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 22.22 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a 12 month low of $16.20 and a 12 month high of $25.07.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 277,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 236,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,140 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 66.5% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 16,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1,500.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,240,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 59,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.03% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc, a financial services company, engages in investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. the company also offers equities research, sales, and trading services; equity finance services comprising financing, securities lending, and other prime brokerage services; and wealth management services to high net worth individuals, their families and businesses, private equity and venture funds, and small institutions.

