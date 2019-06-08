Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NUE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,493 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 28,321,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,099 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,198,595,000 after purchasing an additional 764,927 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,465,392 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,162,000 after purchasing an additional 192,722 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,454,562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,600,000 after purchasing an additional 500,036 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,998,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $258,607,000 after purchasing an additional 506,988 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other Nucor news, EVP Leon J. Topalian sold 1,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.99, for a total value of $71,408.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,335.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John J. Ferriola sold 65,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $3,656,428.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,689,907. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,314 shares of company stock worth $4,310,637 in the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Nucor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $68.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.54.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.30.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Increases Stake in Nucor Co. (NUE)” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/ontario-teachers-pension-plan-board-increases-stake-in-nucor-co-nue.html.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.