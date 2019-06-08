Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Buys $17,080.00 in Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Director Deborah Ann Gero acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.54 per share, for a total transaction of $17,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Deborah Ann Gero also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 14th, Deborah Ann Gero bought 2,000 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.48 per share, with a total value of $16,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSI traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.44. 30,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,023. The company has a market cap of $250.47 million, a PE ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 0.50. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $8.87.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter. Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s payout ratio is presently 92.54%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 37.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 393,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 107,375 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 938,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,273,000 after buying an additional 462,314 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 97,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the fourth quarter valued at $147,000. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OCSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

