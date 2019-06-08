O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 1,234 Shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (FFNW)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,259 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Northwest were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,651 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 357,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 357,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after buying an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Northwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Northwest by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 14,955 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FFNW opened at $15.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. First Financial Northwest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82. The stock has a market cap of $158.19 million, a PE ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.30.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.05). First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $10.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Financial Northwest, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from First Financial Northwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

In other news, insider Joseph W. Kiley III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $159,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin D. Padrick bought 6,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.05 per share, for a total transaction of $97,659.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,076.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Northwest from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

First Financial Northwest Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

