Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd (NYSE:NRK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.045 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.0% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NRK traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,749. Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd has a 12-month low of $11.48 and a 12-month high of $13.21.

Nuveen New York AMT-Fr Qty Mnpl Incm Fd Company Profile

Nuveen New York AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income, covered by insurance from insurers with a claims-paying ability, exempt from regular federal and New York income tax and are rated Baa, BBB or better and having an average maturity of 15.98 years.

