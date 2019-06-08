Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd (NYSE:NID) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.38. 76,407 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 88,612. Nuveen Intermediate Duration Munpl Tm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $13.51.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes.

