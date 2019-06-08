Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:JFR)

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, June 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.062 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 3.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. The company had a trading volume of 99,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,750. Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate secured and unsecured senior loans.

