NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $358,000 Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)

NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc decreased its position in D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 61.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,430 shares during the quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 22.2% in the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JOYN Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 0.4% in the first quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 82,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.5% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,330 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC increased its position in shares of D. R. Horton by 1.0% in the first quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $73,429.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.28, for a total transaction of $82,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI opened at $45.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 7.27. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $32.39 and a 1-year high of $47.02.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that D. R. Horton Inc will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 14.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DHI. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of D. R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of D. R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.66 to $37.30 in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of D. R. Horton from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.23.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc Has $358,000 Holdings in D. R. Horton Inc (DHI)” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/numerixs-investment-technologies-inc-has-358000-holdings-in-d-r-horton-inc-dhi.html.

D. R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.