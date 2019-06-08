Novartis AG (NVS) Shares Bought by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M bought a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth about $288,000. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $469,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Novartis by 30.3% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 49,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,724,000 after buying an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis during the first quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Novartis by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,261,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,239,000 after buying an additional 9,640 shares in the last quarter. 11.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVS shares. Liberum Capital raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim raised Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.16 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.50 to $82.52 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.57.

Shares of NVS stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,818,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,021. The company has a market cap of $202.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.56. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $63.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.76 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

