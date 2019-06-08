Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 265 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (CHD)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lessened its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,786,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,649,662,000 after purchasing an additional 185,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,229,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,381 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 15,536.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,184,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,157,484 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,403,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,470,000 after acquiring an additional 403,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,871,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after acquiring an additional 123,663 shares during the last quarter. 82.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CHD shares. Atlantic Securities cut Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Church & Dwight presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.94.

In related news, Director Robert K. Shearer sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $1,350,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,652 shares in the company, valued at $3,592,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Arthur B. Winkleblack sold 48,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total value of $3,513,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 240,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,609,953.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,976 shares of company stock valued at $10,644,890. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD opened at $77.98 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.37 and a 52 week high of $79.22. The firm has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.2275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.09%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

