Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $566,000 Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $316,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $696,000. Cibc Bank USA bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $581,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.4% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 25,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter worth about $2,899,000. 88.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.21.

Shares of NYSE:DRI opened at $121.32 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $90.54 and a one year high of $125.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.30.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 30.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $39,190.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $199,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $8,676,558.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 190,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,538,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

