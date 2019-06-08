Northern Trust (NTRS) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on NTRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northern Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. BidaskClub lowered Northern Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research upgraded Northern Trust from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $110.33.

NTRS opened at $88.27 on Wednesday. Northern Trust has a 52 week low of $75.96 and a 52 week high of $115.61. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Northern Trust will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.66%.

In related news, insider Teresa Parker sold 3,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total value of $292,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 24.4% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 538,848 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,033,000 after purchasing an additional 105,604 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,444,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,577,366,000 after purchasing an additional 517,705 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,812 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 190.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 407.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

