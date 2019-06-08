Northern Trust Corp Buys 2,630 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (EA)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,591,163 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $364,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 8,153 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,815,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,318.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,305 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC now owns 197,852 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $15,613,000 after acquiring an additional 88,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $114.00 price target (up previously from $111.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.30.

NASDAQ EA traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,008,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,238. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.91 and a 52 week high of $151.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.43. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.03, for a total value of $828,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.20, for a total transaction of $115,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,468.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,044 shares of company stock worth $7,871,564 in the last three months. 2.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

