Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Takes Position in Elanco Animal Health (ELAN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,896,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,954,000 after buying an additional 71,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 20,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.43 per share, with a total value of $628,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 7,750 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $251,022.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

ELAN opened at $32.69 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.61.

Elanco Animal Health (NASDAQ:ELAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $731.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $743.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELAN shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, February 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $29.71 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.95 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.47.

