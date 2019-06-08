Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 20,020 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) by 40.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,020 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 46.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,518,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,017,000 after purchasing an additional 7,827,837 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,952,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,894,000 after purchasing an additional 253,943 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 6,578,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,391,000 after purchasing an additional 291,388 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,158,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,515,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,647,000 after purchasing an additional 226,311 shares during the last quarter. 85.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Longbow Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $14.93 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.85.

NASDAQ GT opened at $14.92 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $25.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.14. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 20,020 Shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (GT)” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/nomura-asset-management-co-ltd-acquires-20020-shares-of-goodyear-tire-rubber-co-gt.html.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.