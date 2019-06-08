Nextera Energy Partners LP (NEP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.85 Million

Analysts forecast that Nextera Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NEP) will report sales of $309.85 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nextera Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $255.90 million to $362.77 million. Nextera Energy Partners posted sales of $225.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nextera Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $1.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $968.00 million to $1.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nextera Energy Partners.

Nextera Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The solar energy provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.90). The firm had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.31 million. Nextera Energy Partners had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 12.24%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Nextera Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextera Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Nextera Energy Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,970,806 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $127,893,000 after acquiring an additional 607,174 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $19,469,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 4.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,000,975 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $373,166,000 after acquiring an additional 337,264 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,946,182 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $83,783,000 after acquiring an additional 332,984 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nextera Energy Partners by 20.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,784,636 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $83,236,000 after acquiring an additional 307,378 shares during the period. 83.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEP remained flat at $$46.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 292,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,318. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.91. Nextera Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $39.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.4825 per share. This is an increase from Nextera Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Nextera Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.32%.

About Nextera Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects with approximately 4,859 megawatts of capacity, as well as seven contracted natural gas pipeline assets.

