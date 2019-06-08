NextEra Energy Inc (NEE) Shares Bought by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 17,067.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,822,408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,771,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,172,014,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,629,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,651,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,544,616,000 after buying an additional 886,301 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 41,214,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,907,634,000 after buying an additional 815,916 shares during the period. 75.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director James L. Robo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $3,072,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $306,432.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,099.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 240,594 shares of company stock worth $46,491,498 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $199.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $187.00 to $202.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.46.

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $204.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $155.06 and a 12 month high of $208.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.46.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 64.94%.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

