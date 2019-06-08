New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 25,850 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (WLK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $6,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WLK. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 4,206 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 169,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

Shares of Westlake Chemical stock opened at $63.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. Westlake Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.75.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.80%.

Several research firms recently commented on WLK. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Cascend Securities began coverage on Westlake Chemical in a research note on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Westlake Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.82 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $105.00 price target on Westlake Chemical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westlake Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.81.

In related news, Director H John Riley, Jr. sold 3,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $232,623.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,827.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 72.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-buys-25850-shares-of-westlake-chemical-co-wlk.html.

Westlake Chemical Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

Recommended Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.