NESTLE S A/S (NSRGY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nestle is the world’s #1 food company and the world leader in coffee (Nescafe), mineral water (Perrier), and ophthalmology products. Among its more than 8,500 products are Alpo dog food, Baby Ruth and Butterfinger candy bars, Carnation evaporated and condensed milk, Coffee-Mate coffee creamer, Kix breakfast cereals, Nestle Quik chocolate drink mix, Stouffer’s frozen dinners, and Toll House morsels. “

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays started coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NESTLE S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.50.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $102.46 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $313.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.47. NESTLE S A/S has a twelve month low of $73.59 and a twelve month high of $103.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

