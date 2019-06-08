Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NGS) Director David L. Bradshaw Sells 3,356 Shares

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) Director David L. Bradshaw sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $50,675.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $356,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NGS opened at $15.83 on Friday. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.87 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $204.86 million, a P/E ratio of 197.88 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Natural Gas Services Group had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $17.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 677,453 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 133,442 shares during the period. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 139,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 19,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Natural Gas Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Natural Gas Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.25.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/natural-gas-services-group-inc-ngs-director-david-l-bradshaw-sells-3356-shares.html.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides small to medium horsepower compression equipment to the natural gas industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,572 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 398,765 horsepower.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.