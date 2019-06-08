National Asset Management Inc. Has $1.23 Million Position in Nike Inc (NKE)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,637 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nike were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nike in the first quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Nike news, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 40,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.82, for a total transaction of $3,513,151.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $1,455,465.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 166,504 shares of company stock valued at $14,320,816. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nike stock opened at $83.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.76. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $66.53 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Nike had a return on equity of 45.78% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $9.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Nike Inc will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKE. Bank of America boosted their price target on Nike from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nike from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $96.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.39.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

