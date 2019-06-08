Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 4th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Myers Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years. Myers Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 61.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Myers Industries to earn $0.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.3%.

Shares of NYSE:MYE traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.72. 104,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,248. The firm has a market cap of $656.75 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.10. Myers Industries has a twelve month low of $14.24 and a twelve month high of $25.70.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $139.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.90 million. Myers Industries had a negative net margin of 0.62% and a positive return on equity of 16.67%. Myers Industries’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Myers Industries will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myers Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Material Handling segment provides plastic reusable material handling containers, pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, storage and organization products, and rotationally-molded plastic tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling applications; welded steel service carts, platform trucks, mobile work centers, racks, and cabinets; plastic trim and interior parts used in the production of seat components, consoles, and other applications in the recreational vehicle, marine, and industrial markets; and plastic fuel containers, portable marine fuel tanks and water containers, ammunition containers, and storage totes under the Buckhorn, Akro-Mils, Jamco Products, Ameri-Kart, and Scepter brands.

