Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) CFO Gino A. Bonanotte Sells 49,554 Shares

Motorola Solutions Inc (NYSE:MSI) CFO Gino A. Bonanotte sold 49,554 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.86, for a total transaction of $7,773,040.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MSI stock opened at $163.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.52. Motorola Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $108.25 and a 52 week high of $163.78.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.61%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions Inc will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 33.38%.

MSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James set a $139.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 30,269 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 100.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 60.2% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

