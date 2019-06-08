Monroe Capital (MRCC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Monroe Capital Corporation is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company focused on providing financing primarily to lower middle-market companies in the United States and Canada. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation through investments in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and unsecured debt and equity investments. Monroe Capital Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MRCC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. National Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Monroe Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monroe Capital from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCC opened at $11.48 on Tuesday. Monroe Capital has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.22 million, a P/E ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.17%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Monroe Capital by 8.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 757,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,199,000 after purchasing an additional 61,292 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 17.2% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 317,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,645 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 216,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 5,434 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 143,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 15,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Monroe Capital by 817.3% during the first quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after acquiring an additional 107,574 shares during the last quarter. 21.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

