Monroe Capital Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (MRCC)

Monroe Capital Corp (NASDAQ:MRCC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

Monroe Capital has a payout ratio of 90.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Monroe Capital to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.3%.

Shares of MRCC traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.48. The company had a trading volume of 109,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,370. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.14. Monroe Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $14.65.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $16.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.58 million. Monroe Capital had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts predict that Monroe Capital will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Monroe Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BidaskClub cut Monroe Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Monroe Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.13.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity investments, and buyouts in middle-market companies. The fund prefers to invest in casinos and gaming, broadcasting, publishing, alcoholic beverage and tobacco distribution, oil and gas, insurance, pharmaceuticals and bio sciences, aerospace and defense, commercial printing, natural rubber, glass, container and packaging, metals and mining, and real estate.

