Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Shares Bought by Cognios Capital LLC

Cognios Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,127 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Brewing were worth $2,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank acquired a new position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Molson Coors Brewing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TAP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Brewing from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.40.

In related news, CEO Mark Hunter sold 11,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $677,897.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 166,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,014,584.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TAP opened at $56.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Brewing Co has a twelve month low of $53.41 and a twelve month high of $71.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Brewing Co will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Molson Coors Brewing’s payout ratio is currently 32.54%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/06/08/molson-coors-brewing-co-tap-shares-bought-by-cognios-capital-llc.html.

Molson Coors Brewing Company Profile

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

Recommended Story: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.