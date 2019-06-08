Mizuho Analysts Give CVS Health (CVS) a $71.00 Price Target

Mizuho set a $71.00 price target on CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $104.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health to $68.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CVS Health from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.48.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $53.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.39 billion. CVS Health had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 16.80%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director C David Brown II purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.18 per share, with a total value of $531,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,222 shares in the company, valued at $862,685.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Bell Rock Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 764.0% during the fourth quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 58.1% during the first quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 544 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1,871.4% during the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 552 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, C J Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 77.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

