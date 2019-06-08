Mirati Therapeutics Inc (MRTX) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.57) Per Share

Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.57) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.61). Oppenheimer currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on MRTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Svb Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 15th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.97.

NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $99.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.69. Mirati Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $101.00.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MRTX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 109.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,606,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,640,000 after buying an additional 2,409,882 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 825.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,164,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,349,000 after buying an additional 1,038,507 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 88.6% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,034,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,147,000 after buying an additional 956,022 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mirati Therapeutics by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,052,949 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,086,000 after buying an additional 474,097 shares during the period. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,687,000.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, major shareholder Venbio Select Advisor Llc sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $9,568,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $376,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,100 shares in the company, valued at $463,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,041 shares of company stock worth $12,464,235 over the last quarter. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

