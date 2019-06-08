Microsoft Co. (MSFT) Receives $136.41 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-two research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.41.

A number of research firms have commented on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.48, for a total value of $1,170,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 156,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,487,421.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 210,800 shares of company stock valued at $27,251,632 over the last three months. 1.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,818,601 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,580,433,000 after purchasing an additional 114,047 shares during the last quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 259,088 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,124 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,052,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $131.40 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $93.96 and a twelve month high of $132.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

