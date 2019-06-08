Microsoft Co. (MSFT) is NBW Capital LLC’s 5th Largest Position

NBW Capital LLC cut its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,535 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 2.8% of NBW Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $7,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Microsoft by 9,587.0% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 169,992,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,674,000 after acquiring an additional 168,237,479 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 577,877,949 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,091,902,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820,439 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,912,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 507,006,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $51,496,613,000 after acquiring an additional 3,257,514 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,865,803 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,961,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796,779 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Christopher C. Capossela sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $386,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 192,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $25,064,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 754,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,333,970.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 210,800 shares of company stock valued at $27,251,632 over the last ninety days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Microsoft from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Microsoft from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $142.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.75.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $131.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $979.46 billion, a PE ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $93.96 and a 12-month high of $132.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The software giant reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 28.58%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 47.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

