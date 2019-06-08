Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. Increases Stake in Control4 Corp (CTRL)

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 171.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,330 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Control4 were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Control4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Control4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Control4 by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Control4 by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,258,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $21,314,000 after buying an additional 61,319 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Control4 by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 171,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after buying an additional 111,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Control4 news, Director Robert Born sold 3,570 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $84,394.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,375.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phil Molyneux sold 23,374 shares of Control4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $554,898.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,317.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,944 shares of company stock worth $662,924. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CTRL opened at $23.67 on Friday. Control4 Corp has a fifty-two week low of $15.59 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $631.04 million, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.17. Control4 had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business had revenue of $60.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Control4 Corp will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Control4 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Roth Capital cut shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cowen cut shares of Control4 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. Control4 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

About Control4

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

