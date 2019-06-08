MediciNova (MNOV) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, March 25th.

Shares of MNOV stock opened at $9.45 on Friday. MediciNova has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $13.37.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. Research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of MediciNova during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 373.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 13,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MediciNova by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

About MediciNova

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

